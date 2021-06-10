Mahoning, Trumbull counties to receive federal infrastructure funding

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced that Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Mahoning and Trumbull counties will receive $19.2 million in federal infrastructure funding as part of the INVEST in America Act.

The funding will be used on road repair projects.

Mahoning County will receive $4 million for repairs to Mahoning Avenue, Bailey Road and Rosemont Road.

“The Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Improvement Project is crucial to Mahoning County and Jackson Township to enable commerce to move more efficiently and safely through the corridor. With growing businesses like Macy’s, Mom’s Meals, Liberty Steel and Extrudex, to name a few, the need for safety upgrades and pavement improvements is of utmost importance,” said Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti.

Eastgate regional Council of Governments will also receive $4 million for repairs to State Route 46 and the Warren-Sharon road intersection in Howland.

“We are excited to be awarded $4 million dollars from the INVEST in America Act for the SR 46 and E. Market Street intersection. This funding commitment will complete the safety upgrade and provide countless economic benefits to the corridor, that will include the construction of a diverging diamond interchange at SR 46/SR 82. We are very appreciative of Congressman Ryan for his support of this transformational project and all of our initiatives in the region,” said Executive Director of the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Jim Kinnick.

Additionally, Akron will receive $4 million for work on North Main Street between the All-American Bridge and the city’s northern corporation limit.

Cuyahoga Falls will receive $7.2 million for the Gorge Terrace project, which includes work on the intersection of Front and Second streets.