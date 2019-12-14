Mahoning, Trumbull counties getting Ohio EPA money to improve air quality

Boardman Local School District is among the organizations that will benefit

(WKBN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is giving the state $13 million to improve air quality. Mahoning and Trumbull counties will get some of that money.

In Mahoning County, Boardman Local Schools will get $75,000 for 21% of the cost to replace four school buses with newer, cleaner models.

Estes Express Lines — a freight shipping company that services 19 counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull — is getting $447,975 toward replacing 18 trucks with newer, cleaner models.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is getting $375,000 to go toward replacing 15 trucks.

The Ohio EPA estimates the grants will remove nearly 50 tons of nitrogen oxide and over 20 tons of other pollutants from the air.

It’s investing $75 million over ten years to decrease pollutant emissions throughout Ohio.

If your business or organization is interested in applying for next year’s grants, you can apply online.