Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties targeted in broadband expansion project

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio bill to expand broadband access in the state will now go before the governor.

House Bill 2 is specifically designed to bring broadband access to unserved residential households in both rural and urban areas of the state.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties have been designated as “distressed counties” within the program.

The bill funds $20 million in grants for this year.

State Rep. Michael O’Brien issued this statement Wednesday following the concurrence from the House.

“I have been a longtime proponent of securing broadband access for all Ohioans. I’m a proud cosponsor of this bill because now more than ever, access to broadband service is a vital part of Ohio’s promise to create better lives and brighter futures for its citizens.” O’Brien said.

Estimates suggest that nearly 1 million Ohioans do not have broadband access.