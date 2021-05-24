Mahoning River topic comes up during D.C. hearing

Ryan told the subcommittee that he has been working for 18 years to get the river restored for recreational purposes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Army Corps of Engineers is promising to help clean up the Mahoning River.

Congressman Tim Ryan made a plea for help during a House appropriations subcommittee hearing Monday.

Ryan told the subcommittee that he has been working for 18 years to get the river restored for recreational purposes. He said he would like to see the river dredged of its sediment, but there is liability involved. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to address that.

“I have asked my administration to work with us and give us a harmless agreement so we can help out the Mahoning River and the public creeks in Chicago. So, we are starting those conversations now with the EPA, and we look forward to moving ahead with your project and the one in Chicago,” said Lt. General Scott Spellmon.

Work is already underway on the Mahoning River to remove dams on the waterway to improve kayaking and canoeing on the river.