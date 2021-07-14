Mahoning River to be shut down at Struthers when dam removal begins

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canoeists and kayakers beware. A date has been set to begin removal of the Struthers Dam and the demolition will affect boating trips on the Mahoning River.

At a meeting Wednesday morning of all the parties involved, it was decided that the demolition of the Struthers Dam will begin on Monday, July 26. It should be done by the end of the year.

Another important aspect of this work that was announced will affect kayakers and canoeists who use this part of the Mahoning River.

“So as of July 26, we are actually going to be closing the river in Struthers. So any part of the river in the city of Struthers will be closed starting July 26 until that process is done. I know in Lowellville they were able to keep that open during the extraction part of that and the dredging, but we are doing a different type of process and we’re not going to be able to have that open,” said Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone Miller.

If someone wants to continue boating along the Mahoning River, there will be a place to portage just up river from the Struthers Dam. There will be warning signs posted.

To put back in the river, however, boaters will have to go all the way to Lowellville.

The demolition work will be done by River Reach Construction of Barberton, Ohio.

It will be the second of nine dams to be removed along the Mahoning all the way up the river to Warren.

The Lowellville Dam has already been removed.

At the same time that the dam is being removed, a kayak and canoe launch will also be built underneath Bob Cene Way. All of it — the dam removal and the kayak launch — should be ready in time for kayaking season next year.