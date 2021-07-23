Mahoning River closure in Struthers to begin

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The closure of the Mahoning River in Struthers begins Monday.

Effective Monday, July 26, the Mahoning River within the City of Struthers limits, will be temporarily closed until further notice due to the dam removal process.

The closure was announced earlier this month.

If someone wants to continue boating along the Mahoning River, there will be a place to portage just up river from the Struthers Dam. There will be warning signs posted.

To put back in the river, however, boaters will have to go all the way to Lowellville.

Struthers Mayor Catherine Cercone Millers said the closure was necessary for safety.

“We feel that this is in the best interest of public safety. Signs will be posted under and at Walton bridge and Bob Cene Way Bridge to notify anyone using the river that they will have to exit due to construction ahead. Thank you for your patience,” Cercone Miller wrote in a news release.

At the same time that the dam is being removed, a kayak and canoe launch will also be built underneath Bob Cene Way. All of it — the dam removal and the kayak launch — should be ready in time for kayaking season next year.