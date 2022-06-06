YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) The Mahoning County Prosecutors Office is opposing parole for two men serving prison sentences for separate crimes committed in 1992.

In a news release, Prosecutor Paul Gains said he believes Edward Nunley, 47 and Robert Wilson, 54, should remain behind bars.

Nunley pleaded guilty to one count of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and a firearm specification for the March 27, 1992, kidnapping of two people from the former Mar Hill Lanes in Youngstown.

Nunley was 16 at the time and his co-defendant was 14. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison by former Judge Charles Bannon. He is scheduled for a parole hearing this month.

Wilson was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for the July 21, 1992, murder of his estranged wife in the Hill Housing Projects, also in Youngstown.

Wilson, who was also sentenced by Judge Bannon, is eligible for parole on Aug. 1.

The release said Nunley and the 14-year-old abducted a brother and sister who were bowling at the alley on the South Side. Nunley held a shotgun on the pair and forced them in the back seat before he and his accomplice drove away in their car, demanding money and other items from them.

The pair put the brother in the trunk and then took turns raping the sister, the release said, before putting her in the trunk. They drove around for several hours before releasing them at about 3:30 a.m.

According to The Vindicator at the time, the brother was 35 and the sister 31. The newspaper said one of the two discussed killing them but ultimately let them go, saying they could not go home because they were thrown out of their house.

The pair were freed on Interstate 680 near Meridan Road. They called their parents, who in turn called police.

Gains said releasing Nunley would be a danger to the community.

“The brutality and callousness of the kidnapping, robbery and rape demonstrate that paroling Nunley would be inconsistent with protecting our community’s welfare and security,” Gains said.

There is no information on what happened to the 14-year-old.

Wilson had been in an argument with his wife, Tonya Wilson, 25, of Sherwood Avenue, earlier in the day because she did not obey him during an argument about their children before she was shot, the release said. The release said Wilson smashed into the back of the car she was driving on Stansbury Drive, got out of his car, attacked her, and told her to go home.

When they both returned to their cars, Wilson continued rear ending his wife’s car before witnesses heard gunfire and saw that the woman had been shot.

Wilson was questioned by police the next day but was let go, according to The Vindicator report. He was rearrested at some point, however, and charged with his wife’s death.

Wilson over the years has denied killing his wife, the release said, which is a reason to deny him parole, with Gains citing the “heartless calculation” he put into shooting her to death.