YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man and a woman were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for the 2016 murder of a man on the East Side.

Ranee Fitzgerald, 23, of Youngstown, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice, both third degree felonies and D’aundre Turner, 25, was indicted via direct presentment on charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery. Firearm specifications are attached to all the charges.

They are accused of the March 16, 2016, shooting death of Omar Croom, 22, of Youngstown. He was found shot to death outside an SUV at Oak Street Extension and Early Road.

Turner is not yet in custody. Fitzgerald was arrested in February and originally charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder in municipal court.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone said he did not want to comment on the specifics of the case until Turner is in custody.

Fitzgerald has been in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond since her arrest.

At her preliminary hearing in municipal, city police Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields, who heads up the departments Special Victims Unit, said she found evidence linking Fitzgerald to Croom’s death while investigating a series of unsolved sexual assaults on the East Side.