Mahoning grand jury indictments: September 17, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday:
William R. Ice: Felonious assault, failure to comply with a police order, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools.
Benjamin Michael Peters: Burglary, domestic violence, criminal damaging
Brandon Turjonis: Having weapons under disability, inducing panic, aggravated menacing
Willie Bee Richardson, Jr.: Unathorizied use of vehicle
Timothy Malarick: Operating a vehicle under the influence, aggravated possession of drugs
William Joseph Barnes, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Lee Marvin Jones: Failure to comply with a police order, having weapons under disability, carry a concealed weapon, obstructing official business
Clarence Williams, Jr.: Having weapons under disability, carry a concealed weapon
Travis Anthony Swinehart: Aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Duane Lohr: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, aggravated menacing
Sergio R. Rivera: Theft, obstructing official business
James Brian Black, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a police order
Mark Edward Lariccia: Cruelty to companion animals
Jeremy Ray Tuttle: Assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
