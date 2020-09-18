Mahoning grand jury indictments: September 17, 2020

(WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these cases Thursday:

William R. Ice: Felonious assault, failure to comply with a police order, attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, importuning, possessing criminal tools.

Benjamin Michael Peters: Burglary, domestic violence, criminal damaging

Brandon Turjonis: Having weapons under disability, inducing panic, aggravated menacing

Willie Bee Richardson, Jr.: Unathorizied use of vehicle

Timothy Malarick: Operating a vehicle under the influence, aggravated possession of drugs

William Joseph Barnes, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Lee Marvin Jones: Failure to comply with a police order, having weapons under disability, carry a concealed weapon, obstructing official business

Clarence Williams, Jr.: Having weapons under disability, carry a concealed weapon

Travis Anthony Swinehart: Aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Duane Lohr: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, assault, aggravated menacing

Sergio R. Rivera: Theft, obstructing official business

James Brian Black, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a police order

Mark Edward Lariccia: Cruelty to companion animals

Jeremy Ray Tuttle: Assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

