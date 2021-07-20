Mahoning County deputy dog warden suffers stab wound while helping man in wheelchair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County deputy dog warden was injured Tuesday as he was offering help to some animals.

According to authorities, Dave Nelson stopped at the corner of Oak Hill and Myrtle avenues to offer a man in a wheelchair water for his dogs. Authorities said the man then attacked Nelson, stabbing him in the forearms.

Nelson was taken to Mercy Health to be treated for his injuries. The man who is accused of stabbing him was taken into custody, according to the Youngstown police.

Crime scene tape is up in the area as officers wait for the crime lab.

