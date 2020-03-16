Mahoning County courts to delay jury trials amid COVID-19 concerns

The ruling applies to all civil and criminal trials in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury trials have been suspended in Mahoning County for at least the next two weeks.

The judges, in an order released late Monday morning, said the ruling applies to all civil and criminal trials.

Additionally, the order says anyone visiting the county courthouse could be subject to a health examination and could be denied entrance to the courthouse based on the results.

The order is the result of state of emergencies declared by both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and President Donald Trump because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The order also states any courthouse employees or other county personnel assigned to the courthouse who exhibits any signs of the virus, has been tested for the virus or who has been in contact with someone who has the virus, shall not come to the courthouse.

Whenever possible, phone or video will be used to decrease contact, the order said.

For the weekly arraignments Tuesday, arrangements are being made to have defendants who are already in custody be arraigned via video hookup.

Also, if any hearings are held, judges will decide who is allowed to attend those hearings.