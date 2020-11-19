Mahoning County winery among Ohio grape-growers to receive funds for vineyard expansion

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A winery in Mahoning County is among fourteen Ohio grape growers receiving up to $3,000 in grant money to expand their vineyards.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the grant will let more wineries in the state to use Ohio-grown grapes.
The Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP) allows wineries to invest in and plant high-quality, high-value grapes onsite instead of purchasing them from other states.
The Vineyards of Pine Lake in Beaver Township is one of the recipients.
The other grape growers to receive funding are:
- Breezy Vines LLC, Bellaire, Belmont County
- Buccia Vineyard, Conneaut, Ashtabula County
- Clark Farms, West Milton, Miami County
- King Vineyard (name TBD), Lancaster, Fairfield County
- Das Weinhaus Vineyard and Winery, Litchfield, Medina County
- Five Roots Vineyard, Croton, Licking County
- Folck Family Farm, Mechanicsburg, Champaign County
- Overton Valley Vineyards, Burbank, Wayne County
- Quinstock Farm, Port Clinton, Ottawa County
- Vinoklet Winery, Cincinnati, Hamilton County
- White Timbers, Wadsworth, Medina County
- William White Family, Jackson, Jackson County
Ohio has over 1,500 acres of vineyards producing and selling 1.2 million gallons of wine every year. It is the sixth largest wine producer in the country.
The grant will increase grape acreage in the state by more than 25 acres.
