Mahoning County winery among Ohio grape-growers to receive funds for vineyard expansion

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A winery in Mahoning County is among fourteen Ohio grape growers receiving up to $3,000 in grant money to expand their vineyards.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said the grant will let more wineries in the state to use Ohio-grown grapes.

The Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program (VEAP) allows wineries to invest in and plant high-quality, high-value grapes onsite instead of purchasing them from other states.

The Vineyards of Pine Lake in Beaver Township is one of the recipients.

The other grape growers to receive funding are:

Breezy Vines LLC, Bellaire, Belmont County

Buccia Vineyard, Conneaut, Ashtabula County

Clark Farms, West Milton, Miami County

King Vineyard (name TBD), Lancaster, Fairfield County

Das Weinhaus Vineyard and Winery, Litchfield, Medina County

Five Roots Vineyard, Croton, Licking County

Folck Family Farm, Mechanicsburg, Champaign County

Overton Valley Vineyards, Burbank, Wayne County

Quinstock Farm, Port Clinton, Ottawa County

Vinoklet Winery, Cincinnati, Hamilton County

White Timbers, Wadsworth, Medina County

William White Family, Jackson, Jackson County

Ohio has over 1,500 acres of vineyards producing and selling 1.2 million gallons of wine every year. It is the sixth largest wine producer in the country.

The grant will increase grape acreage in the state by more than 25 acres.