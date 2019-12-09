Mahoning County welcomes newest K9, trained to sniff out explosives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest member of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is also probably the youngest–he’s not even two-years-old yet.

Cliff is a 60-pound yellow lab that the department just obtained. Unlike other K9 officers in use around the area, Cliff has been specifically trained by the Highway Patrol to sniff for explosives.

Sheriff Jerry Greene decided to add a bomb dog after threats were made to the county courthouse late last summer and authorities discovered the closest K9 unit was over an hour away in Akron.

The sheriff said Cliff will not only be an added tool for his office, but he will loan him out to any other law enforcement agency in the region that might need him.