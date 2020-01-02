Mahoning County Visitors Bureau pinpoints spots for healthy eating

It's an effort to highlight local businesses and help people stick to their New Year's resolutions

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – If you need help sticking to your New Year’s diet, the Mahoning County Visitors Bureau has a way to help.

Its newest guide contains a list of healthy-eating options around the county.

“This time of year, a lot of New Year’s resolutions, they’re looking to eat healthy. We thought we’d put together a list of some of the area restaurants,” said Tara Mady, assistant director of the visitors bureau.

The guide isn’t printed. It’s a blog on the Visitors Bureau’s website.

That way, you can find it easily, whenever you need it.

It features places like Sweet Melissa’s and The Simple Greek, which use fresh ingredients. It even lists Youngstown Nutrition and Orange Avocado Juicery, which serve some of those harder-to-find health-boost items.

Eight locations are listed for clean-eating in Mahoning County. The guide is not intended to list every place.

“We try to keep it concise, to not feature like pages and pages. If you’re looking at this on your phone, you don’t want to keep scrolling,” Mady said.

The post also includes a way to find more information about all restaurants in the county.

The blog posts are a way to reach people year-round with helpful information, Mady said.

There are other blogs, including “The Ultimate Guide to Winter Break,” “Why We’re Thankful for Youngstown Breweries,” and even the “10 Best Places to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix.”

Mady said it’s a way to reach people with information tied to Mahoning County.

You can read the guide on youngstownlive.com.