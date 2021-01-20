Mahoning County Visitors Bureau offering prizes for photo submissions

Individuals are encouraged to submit one or multiple pictures of how they're starting off the new year on a good note

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging people to get a fresh start this year and is rewarding people for doing so.

“We’re looking for a way to get people involved, safely, during this time in a way to explore what’s in the Youngstown area,” said Tara Mady, assistant director of the bureau.

They did the “Snapshots of Youngstown” photo campaign last October and had a good response from the public. They simplified it this time for winter and are encouraging people to take pictures showing how they’re starting off the new year.

Individuals are encouraged to submit one or multiple pictures of how they’re starting off the new year on a good note. Some examples include exercising, getting outdoors, eating healthy or starting a new hobby. Submissions and ideas for what to enter can be found on the bureau’s website.

“We’re going to run it through February 28. Every week on Monday, we’re going to pick two winners of a $50 gift card to a local restaurant,” Mady said.

Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau chose to give away gift cards to restaurants because workers there know that the industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

“I think 2020 was a tough year on everybody. It’s a new year; we’re all looking forward to better days ahead. It’s something to do right now. You could try something new, get your year off to a good start,” Mady said.

Individuals don’t have to live in Mahoning County to participate, but photos must be taken in the county.

To learn more about it submit photos go to www.youngstownlive.com/snapshotsofyoungstown.