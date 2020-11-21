Mahoning County Veterans Services holds third food giveaway

Their past food drives were held at the Covelli Centre, but they wanted to do something special for Thanksgiving to help families more than usual

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, a local organization has held food drives to help the community. On Saturday, they continued during this season of giving.

With the help of Gleaners Food Bank, the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission held their third food giveaway of the year at Canfield Fairgrounds.

They passed out 2,500 turkeys along with a box of produce and other items.

Their past food drives were held at the Covelli Centre, but they wanted to do something special for Thanksgiving to help families more than usual.

“Without the help of the community, we wouldn’t have been able to do this today with this amount of cars and people coming through, so I’m really appreciative of the volunteers,” said Executive Director Susan Krawchyk.

With the help of CARES Act money, they were able to feed between six and seven thousand people.

They’re now planning another drive for December 19 before Christmas.