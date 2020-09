The event is funded by the CARES Act

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission is holding a drive-thru food distribution Sunday morning.

It’s from 10 a.m. until noon at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown. The food distribution is open to anyone.

People are asked to remain in their cars as they drive through.

The event is funded by the CARES Act. They are expecting about 2,000 people.