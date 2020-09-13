Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission holds drive-thru food distribution

With the help of Mahoning County Board of Commissioners providing the Veteran Service with CARES Act money, they were able to fee over 4,000 families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday morning, cars were filing into the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown where members of the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission were hosting a drive-thru food distribution.

“We’re all the same. We all have to eat. If someone is not eating, then the rest of us that have abundance or we have the capability with government tax dollars, then we have to get out there and help the people who need it,” said Bryan Kennedy, commissioner of the Mahoning County Veteran Services.

Although things are trying to get back to normal, many families are still in need of food due to the pandemic.

So, on Sunday, the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission took matters into their own hands and held a drive-thru food distribution.

“We have a total of seven tractor-trailer loads, about 150 pallets of food to feed folks that come through the line. That 150 pallets ends up being around 130,000 pounds of food,” Kennedy said.

With the help of Mahoning County Board of Commissioners providing the Veteran Service with CARES Act money, they were able to feed over 4,000 families.

“They basically said, what could you do to help support the community with COVID money, and we determined that the great common denominator with COVID is food,” Kennedy said.

Around 150 volunteers distributed the food. Included in the volunteers were members of the Austintown Fitch freshman football team.

“It’s nice to come out here and give back to the community, give back to the veterans and thank them for serving time in the military,” said DJ Williams, a member of the Austintown Fitch freshman football team.

“It’s an awesome experience for them, showing that it’s not always about your time. If you give your time helping others, you create better young men that way,” said Nate Armstrong, head coach of the freshman football team.

Kennedy says with the success of Sunday’s drive, their hope is to host another one for Thanksgiving.

More stories from WKBN.com: