Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission gains experienced new member

Brian Kennedy of Poland served for 25 years in the Marine Corps

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local businessman will be using his experiences in the military to help other veterans in the area.

Monday morning, a new member of the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission was sworn into office.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum administered the oath of office to Brian Kennedy of Poland.

Kennedy served for 25 years in the Marine Corps, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross before retiring.

He said now he’ll be able to pay his service forward to others who have served.

“Now this is an opportunity for me to serve veterans of all branches of service going forward and help those young and those families, you know, take care of veterans,” he said.

Kennedy was nominated by leaders of the local AMVETS and will represent that organization on the commission.