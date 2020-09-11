Mahoning County veterans group plans weekend food giveaway

Funding for the event is coming from the local share of CARES Act money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local veterans organization is using money set aside to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to host a food giveaway this weekend.

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission will distribute food Sunday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Covelli Centre downtown.

“What we want to do is we want to make sure that everybody knows that we’re just veterans back in service today helping out the community and doing something kind in an unkind world right now,” said Brian Kennedy, Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

Organizers are expecting close to 2,000 people at the event.

They are still looking for volunteers for setup and distribution. Those wanting to help are asked to stop down at the Covelli Centre Sunday morning.

