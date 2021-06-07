Mahoning County Treasurer’s Office reopens to public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Treasurer office will be reopening to full access for the public starting this week.

The office will reopen Wednesday. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The treasurer’s office will follow all CDC, State of Ohio and local health guidelines while continuing to encourage mask wearing and social distancing.

In a release, it said it reserves the right to limit the number of taxpayer clients in the office at any time.

The office also strongly recommends taxpayers continue to make real estate tax payments online, by mail with check or money order, or by phone as has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

It discourages payment by cash and asks you limit your in-person visits to the office and continue to make appointments to discuss specific issues when possible.

For any questions, you can call the treasurer’s office at 330-740-2460.