YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Treasurer’s office and the county land bank will be closed to the public until further notice.

The staff will still be in the office to perform functions that do not involve personal contact with the public.

This went into effect Monday at 8 a.m.

If you have any questions, contact the Mahoning County Treasurer’s office at 330-740-2460 or the land bank at 330-259-1040.