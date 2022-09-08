YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County treasurer is getting help after an audit found some errors.

Mahoning County commissioners passed an agreement for an independent consulting firm to review the work in the report. The firm will also examine issues found by the state auditor.

The audit found that a monthly report wasn’t always completed accurately and was delayed. However, nothing illegal was found in the report.

Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma says delays were due to staff shortages and that has been rectified. He said he hopes this agreement will help his new employees.

“Just by working side by side with our folks as they review what we’ve done will provide training,” Yemma said. “They will train them last the same time.”

Yemma said the state isn’t providing information about the accuracy of the audit report. He says the independent consulting firm will help verify the information.