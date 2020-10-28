Mahoning County to receive grant money from Facebook founder for safe, secure election

It's coming through a grant from the Center for Technology and Civic Life

MAHONING CO., (WKBN) – Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated $400 million to help election offices, and Mahoning County is getting a chunk of that money.

It’s coming through a grant from the Center for Technology and Civic Life.

Mahoning County Board of Elections director Joyce Kale-Pesta secured $784,000 to fund safe and secure elections.

The money will pay for poll worker training and for workers to be on the job for early voting and through Election Day. It will also provide extra equipment to keep people safe from COVID-19.

“It actually will take care of all the COVID supplies that we had to buy for the polls and for our early voting. The acrylics that we bought. The masks, the gloves, the hand sanitizer. We have so much hand sanitizer. We’re going to be one of the safest counties in the state because of what we have now,” Kale-Pesta said.

The money will be released to Mahoning County on Thursday.

