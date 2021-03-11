Mahoning County to receive 5 electric vehicle charging stations

Four will be located in Youngstown and one in Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investing more than $3 million to install 500 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

Mahoning County will be getting five.

Four will be located in Youngstown at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the WRTA’s administration building, the Kress Parking Lot and a parking lot on Fifth Avenue.

Taylor Kia of Boardman will also be getting a charging station.

A separate round of grant funding for fast-charging stations is planned for later this year.