(WKBN)- Mahoning County is eligible for funding through the Community Impact and Preservation Grant Program.

The county can apply for this money under a partnership agreement with the cities of Campbell and Struthers.

Three public hearings will take place the week to talk about this program. Two of those are today. One inside the County Commissioner’s meeting room at the courthouse at 11 a.m., And one at the Struthers Administration building at 6 p.m.

Another will be held Thursday in Campbell.

At these meetings, you will be able to ask questions and give input on what the money could be used for.