YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is giving out a limited number of at-home BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The giveaway, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, is to encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings.

Testing is recommended before any gathering, especially if you are having symptoms or have been in contact who has COVID-19.

“In addition to vaccination, testing before you gather adds another layer of protection and comfort, especially for those who are at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

The free test kits will be given away Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Junior Fair Event Center, Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana, Canfield Road in Canfield.

Enter through Gate 9 on State Route 46. There is a limit of four test kits per vehicle, while supplies last.