Mahoning County third in state for highest traffic incidents over holiday weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio had a significant drop in fatalities on the road during the Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers reported nine deaths over the four-day holiday weekend. Five of the deaths involved motorcycles, and four of those people were not wearing helmets.

In Pennsylvania, there were eight people killed on the road.

Both states had lower numbers compared to 2019 when traffic was more normal.

Ohio troopers also saw a 130% rise in the number of incidents, including 549 OVI arrests, and wrote over 3,000 safety belt citations.

Franklin County had the highest number of incidents at 2,009, with two fatalities. Mahoning County was third with 998, with one fatality.