(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County Task Force held an OVI checkpoint Saturday night.

Over 340 drivers went through the checkpoint along the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Officials say three summonses were issued for driving under suspension, one summons for no driver’s license and one summons for drug abuse.