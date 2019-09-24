Mahoning County Sheriff’s vehicle involved in Canfield crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle belonging to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a crash Tuesday.
The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. on Route 224, near Summit Drive.
Officials say a sheriff’s deputy was on his way to a call when he collided with another vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Both vehicles were damaged.
The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this report included an image of an accident that happened on Route 224 at about the same time. That crash is not the incident reported here.