Mahoning County Sheriff’s vehicle involved in Canfield crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle belonging to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a crash Tuesday.

The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. on Route 224, near Summit Drive.

Officials say a sheriff’s deputy was on his way to a call when he collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were damaged.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this report included an image of an accident that happened on Route 224 at about the same time. That crash is not the incident reported here.

