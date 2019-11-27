Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers prepare Thanksgiving feast for referred seniors

Greene said they expect to serve about 400 meals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are hard at work inside the Austintown Senior Center on Wednesday, preparing a free Thanksgiving feast for seniors.

Through their senior services program, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is providing a Thanksgiving dinner to senior citizens referred by volunteer agencies.

They have been taking part in the event, called “Thanksgiving for Seniors,” for 13 years.

“For us, it’s kind of like the Super Bowl of the senior services program. We’ll put a lot of the deputies together. A lot of reserve officers will come out, a lot of officers will schedule their time around to be able to deliver these meals to people,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Greene said they expect to serve about 400 meals.

“Every year, the number seems to increase, but so does the number of volunteers, so it’s a wonderful event and we love doing it,” Greene said.