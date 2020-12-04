Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office has ‘person of interest’ in cat-dumping case

The cat was found alive in the dumpster but later died

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office confirm they have come up with a “person of interest” in a cat dumping in Canfield.

Investigators provided video of the incident to WKBN, hoping that it would lead to tips from the community about the person’s identify.

The incident happened Sunday in the area of US-224 and Palmyra Road.

Police say a tabby cat was placed into a dumpster there. It was found alive the next day but later died.

Investigators said they received nearly a dozen tips after the video aired on WKBN.

The suspect’s name is not being released yet since he has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.