Mahoning County sheriff warns of phone jury scam

There has been an uptick in reports of residents getting scam calls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Using the department’s new mobile app, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene sent out a warning about a scam that is going around.

There has been an uptick in reports of residents getting calls from someone saying they are from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller tries to collect money for failure to respond for jury duty.

The scam caller will leave a callback number of 330-318-3207 and want personal information for payment of $500 or more.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said they will never call residents and request personal information or request any kind of payment.

More headlines from WKBN.com: