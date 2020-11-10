Mahoning County Sheriff launches app to connect with the community

The app is free through Google Play and the App Store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office launched an app so they can stay better connected to the community.

The smartphone application provides information “quickly” and “efficiently,” Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The app offers access to several items including the following:

Public comments

Community outreach information

Submit a tip

Search and view jail information and local inmates

View crash reports

Receive push notifications

Search sex offenders in the area

View the list of Mahoning County Most Wanted

Connect to social media platforms for the sheriff’s office

Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

The app is available for free through Google Play and the App Store.

