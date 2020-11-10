Mahoning County Sheriff launches app to connect with the community

The app is free through Google Play and the App Store

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office launched an app so they can stay better connected to the community.

The smartphone application provides information “quickly” and “efficiently,” Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The app offers access to several items including the following:

  • Public comments
  • Community outreach information
  • Submit a tip
  • Search and view jail information and local inmates
  • View crash reports
  • Receive push notifications
  • Search sex offenders in the area
  • View the list of Mahoning County Most Wanted
  • Connect to social media platforms for the sheriff’s office
  • Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events

The app is available for free through Google Play and the App Store.

