Mahoning County sex sting suspect appears in court

Nicholas Sammartino was arrested during a sex sting called 'Operation Pedo-Cure III'

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-year-old Nicholas Sammartino was in court Tuesday, answering to charges of having sexual contact with a minor and importuning.

Sammartino was arrested and charged with more than a dozen other suspects during a sex sting in Mahoning County.

As part of “Operation Pedo-Cure III,” undercover officers posed as boys and girls. Investigators said Sammartino and the other suspects solicited them for sexual activity.

He’s being held without bond because of a prior unrelated case.

He’ll be back in court later this month.