Mahoning County schools’ report card grades

The following are the State Report Card grades, which were sent Thursday

Campbell City: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade —B

Graduation Component Grade — C

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Struthers City: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Youngstown City: Overall Grade — F

Achievement Component Grade — F

Progress Component Grade — F

Gap Closing Component Grade — F

Graduation Component Grade — D

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

Austintown Local Schools: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — B

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Boardman Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Canfield Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — B

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — C

Jackson-Milton Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Lowellville Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — C

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — C

Poland Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — B

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — A

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Sebring Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — D

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — D

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — D

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

South Range Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — B

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — A

Prepared for Success Component Grade — C

Springfield Local: Overall Grade — C

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — D

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — F

West Branch Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — C

Progress Component Grade — A

Gap Closing Component Grade — B

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — C

Prepared for Success Component Grade — D

Western Reserve Local: Overall Grade — B

Achievement Component Grade — B

Progress Component Grade — B

Gap Closing Component Grade — A

Graduation Component Grade — A

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers Component Grade — B

Prepared for Success Component Grade — C