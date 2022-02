SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – B.L. Miller Elementary in Sebring enjoyed a special “TWOSday” on Tuesday, 2/22/22.

Students and staff wore special gear to celebrate. Some wore two shirts, while others wore two tutus.

They also had lessons incorporating the number.

Kids even had to find partners, then pair up duos like “mac and cheese” or “cookies and milk.”

The day ended with a dance party at 2:22 p.m.