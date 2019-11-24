Mahoning County Salvation Army celebrates Kettle Giving Kick-Off

The Area Coordinator for the Mahoning County Salvation Army says the goal this year is to collect $350,000 for the holidays

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County celebrated their Kettle Giving Kick-Off Party at the Southern Park Mall.

Many families came out to celebrate the event.

The kick-off party had Christmas music that was played by the Canfield High School Band.

Paul More, Area Coordinator for the Mahoning County Salvation Army, says the goal this year is to collect $350,000 for the holidays.

Moore believes that with the community’s help, they can make that goal.

“We’re ready to help as many kids with toys and coats as we can. We have things ready, so if people haven’t signed up yet, have them get in touch with us, and we hope that people are very supportive and generous this year,” said Moore.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Mahoning County Salvation Army is having a Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their building in Glenwood.