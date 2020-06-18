Mahoning County reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

That brings the total amount of cases to 1,621, leading to 218 deaths and 336 hospitalizations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health reported Thursday an additional 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

That brings the total amount of cases to 1,621, leading to 218 deaths and 336 hospitalizations.

Of the total cases, 62% of the patients were female and 38% were male.

Of the total deaths, 99% of victims had underlying health conditions and 77% were living in long-term care facilities.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.