Mahoning County reports 1 sickened by flour involved in recall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County has reported a case of a person sickened by flour involved in a recall impacting several states, including Ohio.

ADM Milling Company expanded its flour recall of its Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at Aldi stores in 11 states including Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

E.coli bacteria was found during testing of the flour.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed to 27 First News Thursday that one person in Mahoning County reported being sickened by the flour. Four other cases were reported in Ohio counties including Geauga, Cuyahoga, Summit and Wayne counties.

Three women and one man reported getting sick. They are between the ages of 30 and 70 years old. Those cases were reported between December 23, 2018, and March 9, 2019. One person was hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour affected by the recall is sold in 5-pound bags with a best used by date of Dec. 2. The lot code is L18A02B with a UPC code of 041498130404.

The product has been removed from store shelves.

Anyone who purchased the recalled flour should throw it away or return it to their local AlLDI store for a full refund.