YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners awarded more funding Thursday from their share of the American Rescue Plan.

They presented a pair of big checks, one of them worth $150,000 to former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett, founder of The Red Zone counseling center.

Recently, directors took over an old school building in Struthers for use as a second location to help children, adolescents and adults with psychological and behavioral problems.

“People who have recovery issues, need recovery housing and service of some sort–we do a lot of that, so expanding into a new place and being able to offer more programming, just more structure, would do wonders for our program,” Clarett said.

Commissioners also gave Clarett $5,000 to support the Little Redmen youth football team and another $50,000 for the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown to update playground equipment for students with special needs.

The American Rescue Plan also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress to help communities recover from the pandemic and stimulate the economy.