BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Mahoning County Relay for Life took place in Boardman Park.

The all-day event is open to the public. It opened with a ceremony honoring all those who have been affected by cancer.

There was also a survivors and caregivers walk.

Tents were set up, some honoring the strength of those who have fought cancer.