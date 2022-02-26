YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma has announced that property owners have received their first-half real estate tax bills in the mail.

The deadline to pay these bills, without penalty, is Friday, March 11.

Property owners who do not receive this bill by Monday, February 28, should call the treasurer’s office at (330) 740-2460.

To pay your bill online, visit Mahoning County’s website for more information.

The Treasurer’s Office is conducting normal business hours, and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, encourages payments made online or by mail.