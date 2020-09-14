Mahoning County Public Health to host flu shot clinics next month

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is holding flu shot clinics across the county next month.
According to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.
People with a high risk of developing flu-related complications include children ages six months to two years old, adults ages 65 and older, pregnant women, nursing home residents and those with chronic medical conditions.
All clinics are by appointment only, which can be made by calling 330-270-285 ext. 125.
You must bring insurance cards, driver’s licenses, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted.
The following vaccines will be available:
- Ages six months and up – Quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)
- Ages 65 years and older -High dose quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)
- Ages 18 years and older- Egg-free (cell-based) quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)
Here is the schedule for flu shot clinics in Mahoning County:
- Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street, Canfield
- Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon – Berlin Township Building, Weidenmier House, 15823 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center
- Thursday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Beaver Township Woodworth Park 225 Warren Ave., Poland
- Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown
- Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Boardman United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 6809 Market St., Youngstown
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Struthers Mauthe Park 156 Smithfield Street, Struthers
- Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland
- Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Campbell City Roosevelt Park 351 Tenney Ave., Campbell
