Mahoning County Public Health to host flu shot clinics next month

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is holding flu shot clinics across the county next month.

According to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season.

People with a high risk of developing flu-related complications include children ages six months to two years old, adults ages 65 and older, pregnant women, nursing home residents and those with chronic medical conditions.

All clinics are by appointment only, which can be made by calling 330-270-285 ext. 125.

You must bring insurance cards, driver’s licenses, Medicaid and Medicare cards so the vaccine can be billed. Most private insurances are accepted.

The following vaccines will be available:

Ages six months and up – Quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)

Ages 65 years and older -High dose quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)

Ages 18 years and older- Egg-free (cell-based) quadrivalent (four flu virus strains)

Here is the schedule for flu shot clinics in Mahoning County:

Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown

Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 South Broad Street, Canfield

Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon – Berlin Township Building, Weidenmier House, 15823 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Beaver Township Woodworth Park 225 Warren Ave., Poland

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown

Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Boardman United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 6809 Market St., Youngstown

Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Struthers Mauthe Park 156 Smithfield Street, Struthers

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Mahoning County Public Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown

Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Poland Township Administration Building, 3339 Dobbins Road, Poland

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Campbell City Roosevelt Park 351 Tenney Ave., Campbell

