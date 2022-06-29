YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health will hold their first COVID Pediatric Vaccination Clinic for kids age 6 months to 4 years old next week.

The clinic will be on Thursday, July 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mahoning County Public Health at 50 Westchester Drive in Youngstown.

At the clinic, kids will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, but you can make an appointment by calling 330-270-2855 option 3.

The Pfizer dose was made available for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old in the middle earlier in June.