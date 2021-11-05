Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office, South Range students team up to give back

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office and Key Club students at South Range Schools just completed a project they partnered on for October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The prosecutor’s office collected items from its office and the county to donate to the Sojourner House.

A student from South Range saw this being advertised at the Canfield Fair and wanted to join in.

They collected more than 3,000 items and were able to give them to the Sojourner House on Friday.

“I am so proud of the work that we’ve done along with these students so that we can help some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Gina DeGenova, chief assistant prosecutor, PIO.

“I always want to try my best to give back to the community and to do my best and do my part to help people in need. This was a cause that I really wanted to help with and be involved with, so the minute I saw this flyer it was something that I really wanted to get involved with,” said Macenzee Gall, a member of the Key Club.

The items they collected included gift cards, blankets, diapers, toothbrushes and various other necessities.