YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains is expected to announce his retirement, according to multiple sources.

Gains scheduled a news conference on Friday morning. He didn’t announce the topic.

Gains has been a Valley fixture for decades. He served as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department for nearly 10 years, which is where he says he was inspired to become an attorney.

Gains graduated from Youngstown State University in 1976 and the University of Akron with a law degree in 1982.

He spent 15 years as a defense attorney before running for prosecutor. This phase of his career is one of the reasons Gains gained such notoriety. He was a target of the mob.

At the time, the local mob was run by Lenny Strollo. Strollo was concerned that Gains would not cooperate with the organization and ordered a hit. On Christmas Eve, Mark Batcho shot Gains multiple times, but the gun jammed and he took off. Gains survived, recovered, and took office, where he’s been for over 24 years.

Both Strollo and Batcho were convicted of their part in the plot and served time in prison.

Recently, Gains recounted his time during those early years as a prosecutor and the attempt on his life in the podcast Crooked City. The podcast has gained national attention and was at the top of Apple’s podcast list.

Others have run against Gains for prosecutor but none successfully. Gains had become the Valley’s hero and voters pretty much conveyed their support at the ballot box by giving him the seat as long as he wanted it.

Gains said that he has always supported policies that promote honesty, safety and growth in the community, according to a biography he submitted during his 2020 bid for the prosecutor’s office. He said that he always approaches criminal cases with objectivity, impartiality and honesty.

WKBN will cover Friday’s press conference and have more information at that time.

