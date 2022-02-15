YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Treasurer is reminding property owners not to panic. Their semi-annual tax bills haven’t been mailed yet.

Treasure Dan Yemma said he’s waiting to hear from the company that processes the bills that go out every six months for half-year property taxes.

He said software problems that are are not connected to the bills themselves pushed back mailing by a week. Yemma says the mailing should happen by the end of this week and payment will be due by March 11.

“That’s when the bills have to be paid by postmark. If they’re mailing it in, postmarked by that date is good here,” Yemma said.

Yemma’s staff collects taxes on about 166,000 parcels in the county. About 120,000 of those bills are mailed to property owners.