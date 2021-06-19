Mahoning County Probate Court receives $200K grant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. has announced that his court has been awarded one of the largest technology grants in the state.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor announced that the Probate Court was awarded a $200,000 technology grant so that it can upgrade its Court Management Systems.

The Probate Court was one of 143 courts receiving more than $8.6 million out of this year’s technology grant fund. The award to the Mahoning County Probate Court was the largest amount received by a court in the Valley, according to Judge Rusu.

In its seventh year of disbursements since O’Connor started the annual Ohio Courts Technology Initiative program, it has provided just over $27 million in technical improvements being received by courts across Ohio.

Ohio appeals, common pleas, municipal and county courts are encouraged each year to apply for grants to upgrade systems, hardware or equipment or purchase new ones.

The selected projects were scored by a 36-member panel of judges, court administrators, clerks, information technology professionals, security experts and other personnel for local courts across the state.