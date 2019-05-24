Mahoning County Probate Court opens help desk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Probate Court is opening a new Help Desk to assist people with questions on probate issues.

Judge Robert N. Rusu explained that they opened this new resource so that people can receive advice from local lawyers on how to handle minor probate proceedings.

“People come to the court every day and mistakenly believe that the staff can tell them what they need to do and how to complete certain probate proceedings,” Rusu said. “Unfortunately, that constitutes giving legal advice, and since most court employees/clerks are not lawyers, they cannot give legal advice.”

The Help Desk attorneys can only help individuals with minor cases like simple estate transfers and guardianship proceedings. If an individual’s case is too major for the help desk to complete, that individual will be referred to other local lawyers who will be able to assist them.

The Help Desk is free and it will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, beginning June 4.

All court filing fees for specific pleadings will still be collected from the filer at the time of the filing. Individuals are limited to one Help Desk visit per case.

The Probate Court is located at 120 Market St. in Youngstown.